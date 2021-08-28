Veterans thoughts on Afghanistan

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - NewsSource 8 Adriana Sanchez spoke with two local veterans for their take on the current events.

“Since this has begun a lot more people who are seeking appointments and seeking in person appointments and telehealth appointments as a result of the events in Afghanistan,” said Andrew Vernon, Senior Advisor, Policy and Planning in the Office of Policy Analysis at VA Headquarters in Washington and Veteran.

Andrew Vernon is a veteran, who is from Presque Isle and is currently working at the VA Headquarters in Washington. He says the recent suicide bomber who killed more than 100 people in Afghanistan on Thursday is another reason for the uptick in veterans reaching out for help. Speaking of the most recent attack, President Biden addressed the nation Thursday evening saying, “We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

“I watched the President’s speech and I know he is truly heartbroken about the American Lives and Afghan lives but the fact is like he said the responsibility falls on the decision that his administration made,” said Senator Susan Collins.

A decision Vernon says is impacting U.S. Veterans.

“I do see an uptick in veterans crisis line calls.”

Vernon says he personally is involved with helping Afghan allies come to the United States.

“I’m personally trying to help someone in Afghanistan and their family who worked for the military in 2010 to 2014 leave the country. He’s expressed to me he’s very patient but he’s scared about the timeline that’s been set forth but the president of August 31st and he’s really scared of his future and future of his family and all the uncertainties so there’s a lot of grief and anxiety and a lot of unknowns,” said Vernon.

He adds this isn’t just affecting veterans who served in Afghanistan. He says those who haven’t served in there can still be trigged or have a form of PTSD.

“Just being a veteran and seeing people in Afghanistan holding your weapon who shouldn’t be holding your weapon or driving a HMMWV and the 80 billion of dollars in equipment all across the board that have been taken from us it’s a huge loss to our military and I think a lot of people are identifying with that and going through a lot of mixed emotions,” added Vernon.

“I know a lot of people who served in Afghanistan are having the same feeling I had in Iraq they’re going what was it all for? What was the point? We just did all of that and now not only have you made it a bigger mess while withdrawing and failing to withdrawal properly but you handed over hundreds and thousands if not millions of equipment and weaponry and everything else to the people who we were just fighting,” said Robert Rackham, USMC Infantry Veteran.

Any veteran who needs help can call 1800-273-8255.

Adriana Sanchez NewsSource 8.

