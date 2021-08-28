PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone!

We felt a world of difference today... with more seasonable temps and lower dew points! The nice and comfortable conditions are expected to stick around, all the way through the weekend.

A bit of sunshine returns tomorrow, to start off your Saturday... before clouds build in during the afternoon and evening hours. Then, the second half of the weekend brings scattered rain showers... which continue through the beginning of next week.

The other big weather story is currently ongoing over the Gulf Coast... as Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify to major hurricane status over the next 48 hours. It is likely to become a devastating and dangerous Cat. 3 or 4 Hurricane before it makes landfall Sunday, south and west of New Orleans.

For more info on the tropical cyclone, and our own local weekend forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. Hope everyone has a great and safe weekend!

