Doyle Road open again in Caribou

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Doyle Road in Caribou is open again after the Caribou Police say it was shut down early Sunday morning. According to the Public Information Officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety, the State Police TAC and Crisis Negotiation Teams assisted the Caribou Police with the incident. No further information has been released at this time. WAGM will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.