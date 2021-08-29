Advertisement

Micmac Government holding statement

A police car.
A police car.
By Adriana Sanchez
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Early Sunday morning the State Police TAC and Crisis Negotiation Teams assisted the Caribou Police with an incident, according to the Public Information Officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The Micmac Tribal Government has released a holding statement to WAGM:

“On behalf of the Micmac Tribal Government, we would like to express our thoughts and concerns over the events that happened at the Tribes Annual Mawiomi. This was an isolated event to our knowledge. Our government is currently in the process of gathering information and will provide a formal statement as soon as we can.”

No further information has been released at this time. WAGM will update this story as more information becomes available.

