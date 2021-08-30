Advertisement

Colonial Pipeline shuts down two fuel lines in response to Hurricane Ida

By CNN
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CNN) – Colonial Pipeline is closing off two fuel lines in the south due to Hurricane Ida.

The pipeline said it was shutting down the lines between Houston, Texas and Greensboro, North Carolina Sunday.

The company called the temporary move “a precautionary and routine safety measure.”

It expects the pipeline to get back to full service after the storm.

But first, it has to evaluate its infrastructure and execute a startup plan.

The 5,500-mile pipeline provides nearly half of the east coast’s gasoline and diesel.

Colonial Pipeline says its other two fuel lines will remain operational and will not be impacted by the storm.

This is the same pipeline that was forced to go off-line after a ransomware attack in May which led to panic buying and a gas shortage that stretched across the southeast.

