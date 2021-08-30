Efficiency Maine eyes Aroostook County for Electric Vehicle Charger Projects

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Efficiency Maine is using money they received from a recent lawsuit to fund Electric Vehicle Charging Stations throughout the state, and they have their eyes set on Aroostook County. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard has the story.

Michael Stoddard is the Executive Director for Efficiency Maine “The money came to us to try and start building a network of these high speed chargers, that was our first priority. And we started down in parts of the state that have the biggest highways and the most traffic. And we’ve been gradually trying to expand out to cover the whole state. And so the county is next on the list.”

Some Level 2 Charging stations already exist around Houlton, Presque Isle, and Fort Kent. But Efficiency Maine wants to increase the amount of fast charging stations in the county.

Stoddard “level two chargers are 240 volts. Some of the towns have put them in, that’s what fort Kent put into their town hall. That’s what the northern Maine Medical Center put in their parking lot. It’s a slower charger, it will fully charge your car in four or five hours…. The high speed chargers are much bigger, much more expensive, and they will fully charge your car in about an hour.”

One concern that people usually have is the range of electric vehicle for their daily commute.

Stoddard “The battery range on the all electric vehicles is getting better and better. So the typical new car goes more than 200 months. Are you telling me these commute you’re describing are more than 200 miles round trip.”

Stoddard says that comparing routines with Electric Vehicles is less like our regular gas vehicles and more like our cell phone

Stoddard “”you’re in the county, you’re not going to have some of the same challenges folks down in Portland have where they live in an apartment building, and they can’t, they don’t have off street parking …The thing that’s very different about electric cars than the ones we’re used to is that you charge them up at home. overnight. You wake up in the morning, it’s like your cell phone is fully charged. I’m good to go for the day so I don’t need a gas station. Because I didn’t start out my morning at half I started out at full”

Stoddard adds that all of the major vehicle manufacturers have started to transition to primarily producing electric vehicles ahead of the 2030 Mandate by President Biden. Corey Bouchard , Newssource 8

