Fort Fairfield golf team adapts to not having a home course

ccoLIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) - The Fort Fairfield golf team is preparing for the start of another season. For the second year in a row they are not able to play on their hometown course of Aroostook Valley. Last year they played at Presque Isle and this year they are practicing at Limestone.

Noah Bernard:” We can’t play Aroostook Valley and that is very sad. Aroostook Valley, as you know, is one of the best courses in the County. I am very thankful for Presque Isle and Brad at Limestone. He is letting us use the course to practice and play. The kids love it and they can keep playing golf.”

Bernard has a full squad this year. several of the golfers are also on the soccer team and juggle the two sports. He said that his players spent a lot of time on the course over the summer

Bernard:” The kids actually played summer. Michael is out every day and some of the other kids have messaged me asking me can we go play. You can go play if you want. They have done awesome they have played a lot and practiced a lot. They are doing really good.”

The Tigers will not have a home golf match again this year and they will be the road warriors again this season.

Bernard:” Matches are on the road it is tough, but the kids do awesome.”

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.