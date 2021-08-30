Advertisement

Fort Fairfield golf team adapts to not having a home course

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ccoLIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) - The Fort Fairfield golf team is preparing for the start of another season. For the second year in a row they are not able to play on their hometown course of Aroostook Valley. Last year they played at Presque Isle and this year they are practicing at Limestone.

Noah Bernard:” We can’t play Aroostook Valley and that is very sad. Aroostook Valley, as you know, is one of the best courses in the County. I am very thankful for Presque Isle and Brad at Limestone. He is letting us use the course to practice and play. The kids love it and they can keep playing golf.”

Bernard has a full squad this year. several of the golfers are also on the soccer team and juggle the two sports. He said that his players spent a lot of time on the course over the summer

Bernard:” The kids actually played summer. Michael is out every day and some of the other kids have messaged me asking me can we go play. You can go play if you want. They have done awesome they have played a lot and practiced a lot. They are doing really good.”

The Tigers will not have a home golf match again this year and they will be the road warriors again this season.

Bernard:” Matches are on the road it is tough, but the kids do awesome.”

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
Doyle Road open again in Caribou
A police car.
Micmac Government holding statement
Our reporter is on scene gathering information. We will update this story as details become...
Man in custody following armed standoff with police in Brewer
Lawsuit
Governor Janet Mills Sued over Vaccine Mandate
FILE - Ed Asner, star of "Up," arrives at the 82nd Academy Awards on Sunday, March 7, 2010, in...
Actor Ed Asner, TV’s blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

Latest News

Gavin Kane will be inducted into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday.
Maine Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Gavin Kane talks about career.
Steve Shaw still has the passion for basektball.
Maine Basketball Hall of Fame Legend of the Game Steve Shaw
Phil Faulkner talks about his career.
Maine Basketball Hall of Fame indcutee Phil Faulkner talks about his career
Coaches and players were happy to finally start the soccer season.
Soccer season kicks off