Advertisement

Insider Q&A: What’s next for student loans in the COVID era?

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Before starting advocacy group the Student Borrower Protection Center, Seth Frotman was the Student Loan Ombudsman at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The position is effectively the federal government’s point person for student loan issues.

Frotman held that position until 2018, when he resigned to protest the Trump administration’s handling of student loans and private servicing companies.

Frotman spoke to The Associated Press about the Biden administration’s decision to extend the student loan repayment moratorium and other issues facing the $1.5 trillion industry.

Read more here

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
Doyle Road open again in Caribou
A police car.
Micmac Government holding statement
Our reporter is on scene gathering information. We will update this story as details become...
Man in custody following armed standoff with police in Brewer
Lawsuit
Governor Janet Mills Sued over Vaccine Mandate
FILE - Ed Asner, star of "Up," arrives at the 82nd Academy Awards on Sunday, March 7, 2010, in...
Actor Ed Asner, TV’s blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

Latest News

Deklan Flewelling shakes hands with his future boss
Houlton boy becomes honorary police officer after inspiring cops around the nation
Deklan Flewelling shakes hands with his future boss
deklan flewelling
Colonial temporarily shuts down part of NC pipeline after Hurricane Ida makes landfall
Colonial Pipeline shuts down two fuel lines in response to Hurricane Ida
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid a shambles
Firefighters are dwarfed by an aerial drop at the the Chaparral Fire in Murrieta, Calif., which...
Lake Tahoe threatened by massive fire, more ordered to flee