Maine CDC reports 2 COVID-19 deaths; one from Aroostook County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Maine CDC is reporting 2 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, one from Aroostook County. That brings the total deaths in the state to 930. There are now 75,381 cases of COVID-19, 54,470 of those are confirmed. The Seven-day PCR positivity rate is 4.58. The total currently hospitalized is 136. 69 are in critical care. 28 are on a ventilator.

As of August 29th, 71.19% of the population has received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 67.51% have received their first.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.