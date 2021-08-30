Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 2 COVID-19 deaths; one from Aroostook County

By Megan Cole
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Maine CDC is reporting 2 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, one from Aroostook County. That brings the total deaths in the state to 930. There are now 75,381 cases of COVID-19, 54,470 of those are confirmed. The Seven-day PCR positivity rate is 4.58. The total currently hospitalized is 136. 69 are in critical care. 28 are on a ventilator.

As of August 29th, 71.19% of the population has received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 67.51% have received their first.

