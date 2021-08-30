Advertisement

Man arrested after stand off on Doyle road Saturday night

Nikolas Martin-Sackett
Nikolas Martin-Sackett(Caribou Police Department)
By Megan Cole
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A Caribou man has been arrested after threatening and terrorizing people with a weapon at the annual Mawiomi of Tribes.  Police responded to the Doyle rd in Caribou after receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls that a man at the event was threatening people with a gun.  When police arrived they say found 32 year old Nikolas Martin-Sackett, allegedly walking around with a stun gun flashlight.  According to the Caribou Police Department, Officers ordered him to drop the stun gun flashlight and when he bent down to drop it, he came up with an AR-15 rifle.  Officers took protective cover and police say Martin-Sackett ran off into the woods.  Officers evacuated the area and called in Maine State Police, Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, Presque Isle Police Department, Caribou Fire and Ambulance, and the MSP Tactical Team to assist.  Martin-Sackett did not respond to communications by phone or loudspeaker.  He eventually surrendered to the Maine State Police Tactical Team.  He was then arrested and brought to the Caribou police station and the weapons were recovered in the nearby woods.  He is facing the following charges: Criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, terrorizing, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and creating a police standoff. Bail was set at $10,000 cash or $25,000 surety. He is currently being held at the Aroostook County Jail. His court date is is scheduled for October 7, 2021.

