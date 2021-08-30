Matthew Cummings named police chief of Fort Fairfield

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Fort Fairfield has a new police chief and he is no stranger to the County.

Born and raised in Aroostook, Matthew Cummings has lived in Fort Fairfield since 2009 and worked 7 years at the Sheriffs office. Cummings spent 6 and a half of those years as a patrol supervisor before he heard about the police chief opening.

“I knew they were looking for a police chief they’ve had a problem recruiting and retaining officers over the last year. I believed that it would be a good change for me it’s a direction I wanted to take my career into an administrative level position so I decided to apply for the position and I was selected.”

Chief Cummings says his top goal right now is to hire officers. He says he has 3 full time positions to fill.

