NMMC’s Children’s Psych Unit had 20th anniversary during the pandemic

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Northern Maine Medical Center’s children’s psych unit turned 20 during the pandemic

COO Alain Bois says during the pandemic, the hospital saw an increase in youth presenting symptoms of conditions like depression and anxiety and some have required hospitalization. The next closest facility is in Bangor, and Bois says having a facility close to home is important because a big part of their work focuses on the family unit

“There’s no doubt that the social isolation, the lack of activities they can participate into, the lack of socialization with their peers in school may exacerbate their conditions like depression and anxiety,” said Bois.

He says the need for COVID beds has not impacted the number of beds available in the children’s psych unit. Bois also says that the taboo around mental health needs to be removed. The AMHC website has links and numbers if you or someone you know needs support. You can also call the Maine Crisis Line at 1-888-568-1112

