Tour de la Vallee brings cyclists back in-person

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Sunday was a beautiful day for a bike ride, and the Tour de la Vallee took advantage.

“There’s a 25 miles ride, there’s a 50 mile ride, there’s a 62 mile ride and the all time is 100 miles,” said Donald Raymond, member of the board of directors for the Edgar J Paradis fund.

The Edgar J Paradis fund’s annual Tour de la Vallee sent cyclists all around the St John Valley on Sunday, as well as some runners and even a canine participant. The fund assists the families of cancer patients who have to travel outside the valley for treatment.

”We’ve almost reached the $5,000 mark...we expect its going to be over $5,000,″ said Tour chair, Claire Moss about the fundraising.

While Moss says the event didn’t have all of its usual participants this year because of COVID, it’s a step forward from last year’s virtual tour. Nathan Charette has joined the tour 7 years in a row, and says the virtual tour allowed him to split the 100 mile ride into two days--- but there’s nothing like crossing that starting line with your fellow cyclists.

“It makes you wanna kick it up a notch,” said Charette. “It’s nice that we can get together, its nice to see the people participating.”

Bridget and Rocky Anoushka were the first runners to make it back to the finish line. Their plan for celebrating?

“Breakfast,” said Rocky, the youngest runner in the Tour.

The Tour had dozens of participants, but Raymond and Moss hope pre-covid numbers will return next year.

