United Way of Aroostook Telethon to take place September 16th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The United Way of Aroostook will be kicking off their Annual Campaign this year with a telethon on WAGM on September 16.

United Way of Aroostook has been working since 1957 to bring people together to help the community reach its full potential. They partner with local nonprofits, businesses, government departments, and social service agencies to address the community’s most pressing needs. UWA serves all the communities in Aroostook County and has been able to reach 1 in every 2 people living here. All the money they raise stays here, serving over 20 agencies and programs to provide a better quality of life for people experiencing challenges and hardships.

“No other organization has the scope and expertise to unite and mobilize hundreds of human service agencies, businesses, government agencies, volunteers, and foundations around a common vision for the common good of Aroostook County.” Ennis added that they continually work with their community partners, volunteers, donors, agencies, and other stakeholders to determine the most pressing needs in Aroostook County so that they can make measurable changes by putting their funding, volunteer time, and other resources toward causes where they will have the greatest impact,” said Sarah Ennis, executive director of the United Way of Aroostook.

Community members will have the opportunity to help support UWA and the work they do on September 16th. WAGM will broadcast the telethon throughout the day and phone lines will be available from 5:30am until 8pm. Donations can be made in advance and sent to United Way of Aroostook at 830 Main Street in Presque Isle. Through these contributions you can make sure help is there for your friends, family and neighbors and it assures that a broad range of services will be available to help local people become independent and self-sufficient.

