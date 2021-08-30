Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday morning everyone!

We are waking up to some rain, fog and gusts of wind as a pressure system approaches us from the west. This will bring rain throughout the day with a chance of storms in the afternoon and into the early evening.

Tomorrow, a high pressure system will bring some sunshine and warmer temperatures into our area. It will be another breezy day, making temperatures feel cooler.

Wednesday, temperatures will drop and clouds will pick up as we go throughout the day. Tropical Storm Ida will bring extra moisture into our region come Thursday. This will bring a chance of showers until Saturday under a mix of sun and clouds. It will be a much cooler week with temperatures lingering in the upper 60s to low 70s!

