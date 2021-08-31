27th Annual Mawiomi Celebration

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - It was the 27th annual Mawiomi Of Tribe celebration. Each year the third weekend in August the Aroostook Band of Micmacs celebrates the Mawiomi of Tribes. NewsSource 8 Adriana Sanchez was there and has the story.

Mawiomi means gathering from the Mikmaq language. This celebration is intended to showcase beauty, strength, spirt and endurance of the Micmac people. It’s also a celebration of culture and tradition.

“It’s a gathering of different tribes and different people all coming together to show respect and to celebrate. Celebrate community, family, friendship, life togetherness just the different thigs, we all have something to be grateful for and it gives us a reason to celebrate it,” said Naomi Paul & Brittany Lynds.

“It’s a gathering where families come together people who haven’t seen each other in quite a while so it’s a time of enjoyment we have some vendors to set up we have drummers we have sacred dances and it’s a good turnout for everybody that’s participating,” said Richard Silliboy, Vice Chief at Micmac Nation.

With the recent tragic events, 600 unmarked graves being found at the site of a former residential school for indigenous children in Canada, Dennis says this weekend is very important.

“We have many of our elders who were residential school students and they are now great grand parents so these are our elders and for them when they went to residential schools they were not permitted to speak their language or their culture so its important, it’s the identity of the child it important and I think for me myself the learning of the language is very vital for the survival of who we are,” said John Dennis, Cultural Coordinator.

If you missed out on this years Mawiomi, they encourage everyone to check it out next year.

