Alcohol, dense fog, and speed are believed to be factors in a crash that injured a 26-year-old Madawaska woman

Maine State Police report, on August 31, 2021 at approximately 12:20 AM, the Maine State Police received a report of a vehicle roll over near 55 US Route 1 in Frenchville. Trooper Nathan Desrosier responded to the scene to investigate the crash. Trp. Desrosier learned Kelly Dixon, from Madawaska, ME. was operating a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo sedan traveling west bound on Route 1. Dixon drove off the right hand side of the roadway and stuck a parked lawn tractor that was located in a private driveway. Dixon’s vehicle continued down an embankment and rolled over several times before coming to rest on its side. Dixon was trapped inside the vehicle until first responders arrived and extracated from her vehicle. Dixon was transported from the scene by Madawaska Ambulance Service for serious injuries. The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was removed from the scene by Twin’s Towing. Dense fog, speed, and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. Madawaska Police Department also assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.