Aroostook Schools See Spike in New Enrollments

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

Aroostook County Schools have seen a spike in new enrollments this year.

Most districts within the county have enrolled approximately 30 new students, however enrollment at RSU 39 in Caribou has jumped by more than 100 students. RSU 39 Superintendent, Tim Doak said that eighty four kids moved from other schools within the state, while twenty six students moved here from out of state.

“That is a huge influx, and I think part of that is to do with COVID, and the pandemic that were going through. I think people are looking to leave the inner city and they’re find how beautiful Aroostook county really is.”

Doak said he was thrilled to see the influx, and hopes parents see the value of schools like Caribou’s beyond the pandemic.

