Behind the scenes of ‘Hot air Balloon Chasing’

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Crown of Maine Balloon Festival took place this weekend. If you weren’t there you still probably had a chance to see a hot air balloon in the sky. NewsSource 8 Adriana Sanchez took a behind the scenes look and has the story.

Have you ever wondered how the hot air Balloon gets into the sky? Well it starts off like this.... & then into the chase vehicle.

“Basically the crew waits for the balloon in the air and pursues as close as you can to it and drive cautiously, the pilot does have a radio to communicate with us,” said crew member, Nate Weeks.

The chase vehicle chases the hot air balloon and pulls over during the ride when they notice the balloon staying relatively in one place/ area.

NewsSource 8 Adriana Sanchez asked, “When do you know to keep driving?”

“We try to stay fairly close to the balloon that way we don’t lose track of them once they’re ready to come down they’ll radio us usually and give us a plan try to give us a general location of what field they’re going to land in,” answered Weeks.

If you have never seen how a hot air balloon gets back to the ground, here’s your chance.

Adriana Sanchez NewsSource 8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.