Fort Fairfield’s Superintendent says childcare is fundamental for the community

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - Fort Fairfield’s superintendent is taking a look at early childhood education.

Tim Doak says there is absolutely no childcare services in fort Fairfield, and MSAD 20 sent out a survey to families yesterday to get their feedback.

“Its an economic issue in the state of Maine. We can pull in as much business as we want in Maine but without the proper childcare in our communities we’re not going to see many parents in the communities that don’t have childcare or businesses anchoring themselves there because of the lack of workforce”

Doak says he’d like to see care for children up to age 12, and to have behavioral services integrated into childcare to meet special education needs at an early age. He hopes federal funds will allow Fort Fairfield to start an early childhood education program, because having a place for children to go while their parents are at work is so vital to education and to the workforce. Doak says if you are a Fort Fairfield resident who believes you should have received the survey, but didn’t, you’re encouraged to call the superintendent’s office.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.