Iconic B&M Baked Beans factory to be sold, turned into Roux Institute campus

B&M Baked Beans factory in Portland, Maine
B&M Baked Beans factory in Portland, Maine(Kevyn Fowler via WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine — After more than 150 years on Portland’s waterfront, the iconic B&M Baked Beans factory is shutting down.

B&G Foods, which owns the factory, announced Monday it is selling the facility and the 13.5 acres it sits on to the Institute for Digital Engineering and Life Sciences, a Falmouth-based nonprofit group. The property will eventually become the home of The Roux Institute at Northeastern University, company officials said.

“Our goal is that this campus become a hub for learning, for research, for business, for sharing ideas and that at the end of the day, it’s an engine of activity,” said Charles Hewett, executive director the Institute for Digital Engineering and Life Sciences.

The newly formed Falmouth-based non-profit signed a sale agreement Monday.

“While this was a very difficult decision, we believe it is in the best interest for the future of Portland,” said Casey Keller, president and CEO of B&G Foods. “We are confident The Roux Institute will build a new longstanding legacy on the property, one that will enrich Portland residents in new and exciting ways, and will endure as a force for good in the community for generations to come.”

The company will move manufacturing operations from the Portland plant to the Midwest, officials said.

“We don’t want to leave here as a dynasty but they put together a nice plan for us,” plant manager Tyler Wallace said in a video released by the company.

Wallace said he’s trying to make sure the plant’s 86 workers are “taken care of.”

B&M officials said they’ll offer eligible employees severance and career support.

“I think manufacturing in Maine will be excited to have employees of this caliber,” Wallace said.

Hewett said, regardless of the sale, the plant likely still would have closed.

The agreement, he said, represents an opportunity to build on a legacy.

“We think the next 125 years are going to be dependent on high tech,” Hewett said.

The project is expected to take about a decade to complete.

