Maine Municipal Association Helps Communities Access American Rescue Plan Funds

EASTON, Maine (WAGM) -

A portal to help communities take advantage of American Rescue Plan funds has been launched by the Maine Municipal Association.

Jim Gardner, President of the Maine Municipal Association says The American Rescue Plan is a federal plan that can help communities fund a variety of projects including broadband expansion, water and sewer projects, and recapturing lost revenue. The Maine Municipal Association has launched a portal to allow communities to apply for federal funding under the plan. Gardner says it’s vital that community leaders apply for the funds as soon as possible to get the process started.

“It’s very important, you only have a sixty day window to be able to request your money. Once you request your money, half of it will be this year the other half will come at this time next year… So MMA really is a facilitator if you will, in making sure that all the towns and cities are able to get that information in, to get that portal started and then have your name in for the request.” Gardner said.

For more information on the American Rescue Plan funding, and for municipalities to find a link to the portal, visit the links below:

American Rescue Plan Funding Information: https://www.maine.gov/dafs/arpa/

American Rescue Plan Portal: https://www.maine.gov/dafs/arpa/neuportal

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.