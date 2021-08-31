PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -No injuries were reported after a bike car accident that occurred this morning on academy street. According to Presque Isle Police Department, the bike rider was heading west on academy and the driver of the vehicle was on Hardy street, crossing over to the other intersection. Due to the glare of the sun, the driver didn’t see the biker and proceeded to pull out, when the biker then ran into the vehicle. No charges are being filed.

