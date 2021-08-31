PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A service provided by Northern Light AR Gould has seen a lot of growth in telehealth appointments from people throughout the state. In this week’s Medical Monday, Megan Cole has more on how this service is supporting people in the transgender community.

A person’s voice can be an important part of their identity, especially for those in the transgender community. That’s why Robby Desjardins, a speech language pathologist for Northern Light AR Gould Hospital is offering gender affirming voice therapy.

“With voice it’s so much complicated and it’s not just the output for the person in terms of having less dysphoria because of their but it’s also a safety issue you know we want people to feel that they can go out into the community and use their voice and have it match what they perceive their to be for who they are.”

He says seeking medical advice to help with the voice transition is important as the voice is very complex.

“There’s so much more to communication and our gender presentation than just our pitch. There’s pitch, there’s the vocabulary we use, there’s the intonation patterns of our voice there’s our physical mannerisms, our body language. So when people come in their thinking pitch, pitch, pitch I gotta get my pitch up but there’s so much more that we target we target all those areas. Pitch is one small piece of the equation.”

He adds it’s also good for people to research how they want their voice to sound.

“People can go on youtube and look for videos of people that have used different there’s no one way to do this there’s no cookbook. A lot of people have also tried downloading different apps there’s apps on the app store on whichever platform that you’re using that you can download.”

If you have any questions regarding Gender affirming voice therapy, you’re encouraged to contact your primary care provider.

