Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It will be a beautiful, mostly sunny day today with warmer temperatures but breezy conditions. Winds will make temperatures feel slightly cooler.

Tomorrow, clouds will make its way into our region from the north and from the south due to Tropical Depression Ida. There is still a lot of uncertainty in Ida’s path. If it moves into the Gulf of Maine, we can see isolated showers from Thursday night into Saturday. If it lingers more off the coast of New York, rain will clear out on Friday. We will continue to give you updates on Ida.

Sunday, another system will bring more rain and a chance of storms that will linger into Monday under a mix of sun and clouds. Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a great day everyone and enjoy the sunshine!

