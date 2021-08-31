Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Aug. 31, 2021
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening, everyone!

Locally, we had heavier rain this morning... causing reports and totals upwards of an inch of rain in spots! We’re seeing clearing skies this evening, leading to the return of sunshine for tomorrow.

The other weather story from the weekend... was Hurricane Ida’s Category 4 landfall over Louisiana. The Gulf Coast region and Southeastern U.S. are still undergoing the devastating impacts of the tropical cyclone, now turned Tropical Depression -- with catastrophic inland flooding and millions without power, a major concern over the coming days.

For the latest on our local forecast ahead and details of Ida, click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

