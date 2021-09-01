Additional Covid-19 Unemployment Benefits are set to end soon, Officials Say Yet No Increase in Job Seekers

Maine (WAGM) - The additional Covid-19 unemployment benefits is set to end in September. Does that mean Job Seekers are attending more job fairs right now? NewsSource 8′s Adriana Sanchez finds out.

With the additional Covid- 19 unemployment benefits ending in September, some are wondering how this will impact job fairs.

“Unfortunately we’re not seeking job participation in Job seeker just yet or job seeker attendance. September is right around the corner and these individuals should be considering that their benefits are going to end and should be looking for unemployment,” said Leo Deon, Local Veterans Employment Representative of Maine Department of Labor.

“When we would have the career fairs pre pandemic and we would have them at the career center we would have line of people waiting for the career fair to open they were there filling out applications we would easily hire 10-12 people.. and that would be out of a pool of 20-30 people applying but now not so much. I’m lucky and I’d be happy if 10-12 people showed up " said Rebecca Karabin-Ahern, Co-President Acme Monaco.

Co-President of ACME says people have turned down job offers.

“I can tell you that the week prior here in CT we had try to bring back someone who had left the company and they said they were making plenty of money off of unemployment so that was really disappointing, its tough, So the last time that the unemployment benefits were supposed to end within 24 hours we received 18 applications,” said Karabin-Ahern.

Care and comfort who provides professional home health and behavioral health services to Maine residents say they have around 100 openings.

“It means we can’t service as many people as we would like too and as many people that need services and that’s so unfortunate because there’s so many people that really need care,” said Mike Stair, President and CEO Care & Comfort.

You can visit mainecareercenter.com and Indeed.com for job openings.

Adriana Sanchez NewsSource 8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.