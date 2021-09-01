Advertisement

Every county in Maine now recommended for indoor public mask wearing by U.S. CDC

13 counties listed as having high risk of community COVID-19 transmission
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates in Maine
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates in Maine(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - There are 442 new coronavirus cases in Maine, according to the Maine CDC.

Two more Mainers died with the virus, one from Franklin and the other from Aroostook County.

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Penobscot County with the highest total of new cases- 91 there.

69 new cases come from Aroostook County, according to the Maine CDC. 41 in Hancock, 37 in Piscataquis and 32 in Kennebec.

66 patients are in critical care. 23 on ventilator.

Meanwhile, 62.92% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

3,048 new doses were administered.

Every county in Maine is now part of the U.S. CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings.

Androscoggin, Lincoln and Washington counties have substantial levels of COVID-19 community transmission.

All the rest are classified as high.

COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 2 COVID-19 deaths; one from Aroostook County

