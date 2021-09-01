PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Limestone Community school has started it’s school year remotely.

According to the principal of the school, they decided to go remote due to the increase cases of COVID-19 not only in the community, but also among staff and students of the school. He says despite having to start remote, students and staff made the best of it.

“I was around all the classrooms. My middle school runs a regular schedule so I stuck my head in and said hi to a lot of the kids this morning and they all had smiles on their faces I think you know I’ve noticed on Facebook today there’s still been that first day of school picture that a lot of the families have taken.”

The school is planning to be in person September 13th, but will be monitoring the situation closely.

