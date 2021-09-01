Advertisement

Limestone Community School has started it’s school year remotely

By Megan Cole
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Limestone Community school has started it’s school year remotely.

According to the principal of the school, they decided to go remote due to the increase cases of COVID-19 not only in the community, but also among staff and students of the school. He says despite having to start remote, students and staff made the best of it.

“I was around all the classrooms. My middle school runs a regular schedule so I stuck my head in and said hi to a lot of the kids this morning and they all had smiles on their faces I think you know I’ve noticed on Facebook today there’s still been that first day of school picture that a lot of the families have taken.”

The school is planning to be in person September 13th, but will be monitoring the situation closely.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rt. 1, Frenchville
Alcohol, dense fog, and speed are believed to be factors in a crash that injured a 26-year-old Madawaska woman
A police car.
No injuries were reported after a bike car accident that occurred this morning on Academy Street
Davy Macias, a 37-year-old labor and delivery nurse for Kaiser Permanente, died from COVID-19...
Mother of 5 dies from COVID-19 without meeting newborn daughter
Deklan Flewelling shakes hands with his future boss
Houlton boy becomes honorary police officer after inspiring cops around the nation
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 2 COVID-19 deaths; one from Aroostook County

Latest News

NewsSource 8 at 6 - VOD - clipped version
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Every county in Maine now recommended for indoor public mask wearing by U.S. CDC
Protesters turn out against COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
Protesters hold Houlton rally against vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
Protesters turn out against COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
anti mandate rally