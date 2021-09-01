Advertisement

Maine law reducing vaccine opt-outs goes into effect

Vaccine
Vaccine(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A new vaccine law that has nothing to do with COVID-19 went into effect Wednesday, ahead of the start of school for most students.

Mainers voted last year to keep a state law that restricts exemptions on childhood vaccinations.

The law passed in 2019 removes philosophical or religious exemptions for vaccinations for students.

The new law requires vaccinations for students at public and private schools and universities, including nursery school, unless there’s a medical exemption.

