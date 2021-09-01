Maine man sentenced to 50 years for fatal beating

SOUTH PARIS, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who beat his girlfriend to death while the couple’s children were inside the home is going to prison for 50 years.

A judge imposed the sentence Tuesday on Rondon Athayde, who was convicted of murder in June.

The Sun Journal reports that Justice William Stokes called the domestic violence assault an “abomination,” adding that the images of the victim and crime scene “stayed with me for several weeks.”

The couple had moved from Brazil to Maine.

Stokes found that the abuse had been occurring long before the fatal attack in December 2018 in Hartford.

