Advertisement

Maine man sentenced to 50 years for fatal beating

It took a jury 25 minutes on Friday to return a guilty verdict against Rondon Athayde in the...
It took a jury 25 minutes on Friday to return a guilty verdict against Rondon Athayde in the death of Ana Cordeiro.(WMTW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH PARIS, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who beat his girlfriend to death while the couple’s children were inside the home is going to prison for 50 years.

A judge imposed the sentence Tuesday on Rondon Athayde, who was convicted of murder in June.

The Sun Journal reports that Justice William Stokes called the domestic violence assault an “abomination,” adding that the images of the victim and crime scene “stayed with me for several weeks.”

The couple had moved from Brazil to Maine.

Stokes found that the abuse had been occurring long before the fatal attack in December 2018 in Hartford.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rt. 1, Frenchville
Alcohol, dense fog, and speed are believed to be factors in a crash that injured a 26-year-old Madawaska woman
A police car.
No injuries were reported after a bike car accident that occurred this morning on Academy Street
Davy Macias, a 37-year-old labor and delivery nurse for Kaiser Permanente, died from COVID-19...
Mother of 5 dies from COVID-19 without meeting newborn daughter
Deklan Flewelling shakes hands with his future boss
Houlton boy becomes honorary police officer after inspiring cops around the nation
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 2 COVID-19 deaths; one from Aroostook County

Latest News

Vaccine
Maine law reducing vaccine opt-outs goes into effect
Limestone Community School.
Limestone Community School has started it’s school year remotely
NewsSource 8 at 6 - VOD - clipped version
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Every county in Maine now recommended for indoor public mask wearing by U.S. CDC