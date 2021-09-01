Advertisement

Micmac Tribal Government releases statement regarding weekend standoff

A police car.
A police car.
By Megan Cole
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Micmac Tribal Government has released an official statement regarding last weekend’s standoff:

“The Tribe’s annual Mawiomi of Tribes is an annual gathering of nations, a gathering that takes place to celebrate tribal traditions and culture. On the evening of August 28th, the gathering ceased due to a community member bringing firearms and negative energy to the powwow grounds. This incident halted Saturday night activities, with community members concerned with their communities safety. Community members were quickly evacuated while the tribe responded quickly to open the community’s wellness center as a safe haven and shelter for members. Community members then gathered at the Powwow grounds the next day for a healing ceremony. Community togetherness is the tribe’s greatest protective and healing method. The circle was closed, drum groups drummed, dancers danced to the drums’ heartbeat, the sacred fire continued and the journey to healing began for the community. Our community is resilient through and through and this incident will not stop the positive work being done for our community. Our heart is with the family and our fellow community members. Counseling and resources are available upon request at 207-764-7219.”

