MSSM Opens with New Director, Strict COVID Rules

LIMESTONE—9/1/2021 Last week, the Maine School of Science and Mathematics (MSSM) began classes in its 27th school year. The public, residential magnet school, free of tuition for Maine residents, was last ranked by U.S. News and World Reports as the #1 high school in Maine and #2 high school in the nation (2019). This year’s student body draws from all sixteen counties of Maine, and includes a small number of tuition-paying out-of-state students. Students arrived via a staggered schedule starting August 19th. This past week marks the first time since spring 2020 that all students are on campus at the same time.

Sam Critchlow, an alumnus of MSSM, is the school’s new interim Executive Director. After graduating from MSSM in 2001, Critchlow attended Amherst College and the University of New Hampshire. He returns to the state following 14 years as a mathematics teacher and school leader at schools in the Rocky Mountains and northern New England, serving most recently as the founding Head of School at Bozeman Field School in Montana, and teaching at Montana State University. Critchlow, who grew up on Peaks Island, said the following of his return: “It’s wonderful being back in Maine, and returning to a school that made an incredible impact on my life. The students, faculty, and staff represent some of the strongest talent in the state, and it’s a pleasure to serve them.”

The school shares an academic building with Limestone Community School, the first school in the state to open remotely. MSSM’s extensive COVID-response plan includes:

mandatory masking in indoor spaces

a recent negative COVID test required prior to student arrival

daily symptom checks before class

weekly pooled testing

limited off-campus activities

Due to the strict standards and high vaccination rates among students and staff (both above 90%), MSSM has thus far avoided some of the pitfalls affecting surrounding schools and communities.

Critchlow reports: “Parents and students are eager for a safe start to the school year, as well as a science-based approach in how we respond to COVID. With cases emerging in the surrounding area this week, we have enacted extra measures to insulate our community. We want what all schools want: a smooth year of in-person learning.”

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.