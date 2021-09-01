Advertisement

NLH says 23 employees have quit over vaccine requirement

Northern Light Healh officials say 88% of staff are in compliance with Maine’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s just one month left until the deadline for heath care workers in Maine to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to Northern Light Health, 23 employees have quit in response to the requirement.

Chief Human Resources Officer Paul Bolin says 88% of Northern Light’s staff is now in compliance.

Any unvaccinated employees who don’t want to miss work still have time to take the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Those who choose Pfizer or Moderna will be taken off the schedule until two weeks after their second shot when they’re considered fully vaccinated.

“I do think that it’s important to know that if we have unvaccinated staff, those staff are incredibly susceptible to becoming ill themselves, which takes them out of the workforce also. So in terms of workforce continuity, a fully vaccinated staff is much more resilient in avoiding COVID and sharing it with others. If folks decide to leave, that would be very unfortunate. We don’t want to see that happen, but if it does, then we will need to adapt like we always do,” said Paul Bolin, Northern Light Health vice president.

Bolin says 1,200 staff members have been vaccinated in the last five weeks.

He encourages anyone who may still be on the fence to talk to their own primary care providers.

