Advertisement

Pennsylvania students rescued from flooded bus

Pennsylvania students were rescued out of a school bus caught in a flash flood.
Pennsylvania students were rescued out of a school bus caught in a flash flood.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Students on a Pennsylvania school bus had to be rescued Wednesday after their bus got stuck in the rising waters of a flash flood.

A volunteer fire company in Allegheny County was able to save all 41 passengers on the bus.

No injuries were reported.

It comes as Tropical Depression Ida continues to unleash deadly and damaging flash flooding in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

The remnants of Ida could bring flash flooding into southern New York and the southern part of New England later on Wednesday.

Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a strong Category 4 hurricane.

It has weakened significantly since, but has still dropped heavy rain across the Southeast on its way north.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rt. 1, Frenchville
Alcohol, dense fog, and speed are believed to be factors in a crash that injured a 26-year-old Madawaska woman
A police car.
No injuries were reported after a bike car accident that occurred this morning on Academy Street
Davy Macias, a 37-year-old labor and delivery nurse for Kaiser Permanente, died from COVID-19...
Mother of 5 dies from COVID-19 without meeting newborn daughter
Vaccine
Maine law reducing vaccine opt-outs goes into effect
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 2 COVID-19 deaths; one from Aroostook County

Latest News

In this aerial photo from a rescue flight provided by MedicCorps.org, destruction in Grand...
Biden to survey Ida’s storm damage in Louisiana on Friday
FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and...
Officers, medics indicted in 2019 death of Elijah McClain
Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Firefighters report progress against flames near Lake Tahoe
Of the 80 surviving cows, at least 15 have aborted their calves.
58 pregnant cows found dead, reward offered for information in the case