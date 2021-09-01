PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A potato house/ seed processing facility and its contents are a total loss after an early morning fire. According to Fort Fairfield Fire and rescue, they received the call around 7:10am to reports of a structure fire on the Strickland Road. Arriving on scene, they found the building engulfed. They requested mutual aid from Caribou, Limestone, Easton, Presque Isle and Perth Andover fire departments. The building contained bulk paper products as well as large amounts of equipment which made the fire difficult to contain. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported. Fort Fairfield Fire and Rescue was also assisted by the Fort Fairfield Police Department and the Limestone Police Department.

