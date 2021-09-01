RSU 39 Bus Crash Leads to Minor Injuries

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

Only minor injuries after an accident today involving an RSU 39 school bus.

According to the Caribou Police Department, shortly after 3 PM on Wednesday afternoon a vehicle collided with an RSU 39 School Bus at the corner of Buck Rd and West Presque Isle Rd in Caribou. Caribou PD was on the scene and said that the driver of the school bus didn’t see the oncoming vehicle as they pulled into the intersection.

The driver of the vehicle and One student on the bus were transported to Cary Medical Center with minor, non-life threatening injuries.

