Advertisement

RSU 39 Bus Crash Leads to Minor Injuries

Caribou Bus Crash
Caribou Bus Crash(.)
By Brian Bouchard
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

Only minor injuries after an accident today involving an RSU 39 school bus.

According to the Caribou Police Department, shortly after 3 PM on Wednesday afternoon a vehicle collided with an RSU 39 School Bus at the corner of Buck Rd and West Presque Isle Rd in Caribou. Caribou PD was on the scene and said that the driver of the school bus didn’t see the oncoming vehicle as they pulled into the intersection.

The driver of the vehicle and One student on the bus were transported to Cary Medical Center with minor, non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rt. 1, Frenchville
Alcohol, dense fog, and speed are believed to be factors in a crash that injured a 26-year-old Madawaska woman
A police car.
No injuries were reported after a bike car accident that occurred this morning on Academy Street
Davy Macias, a 37-year-old labor and delivery nurse for Kaiser Permanente, died from COVID-19...
Mother of 5 dies from COVID-19 without meeting newborn daughter
Vaccine
Maine law reducing vaccine opt-outs goes into effect
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 2 COVID-19 deaths; one from Aroostook County

Latest News

Fort Fairfield fire
A potato house/ seed processing facility and its contents are a total loss after an early morning fire
Job Fairs in Aroostook County
Additional Covid-19 Unemployment Benefits are set to end soon, Officials Say Yet No Increase in Job Seekers
Job Fairs
Job Fairs Aroostook County
NLH says 23 employees have quit over vaccine requirement