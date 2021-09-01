Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Morning everyone and happy first day of September!

Today, clouds will pick up as Tropical Depression Ida moves into our region. Clouds will lead to seasonably cool temperatures with seasonable temperatures tonight.

Tomorrow, Ida will bring heavy to moderate rain for Southern and Central Aroostook. Northern Aroostook, is expected to see some light showers. However, this can change since Ida’s path is still uncertain. We will continue to give you updates on this system.

Friday, Ida will bring some isolated showers under a mix of sun and clouds. Showers will clear out in the evening with sunshine returning on Saturday. Sunday, another system will bring rain into our region that will linger into Monday and Tuesday with seasonable temperatures.

Make sure you click the link for a look at your full weather forecast. Have a wonderful day everyone!

