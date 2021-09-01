PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone!

It was a warmer feelin’ day to end off the month of August! More seasonable, lower-70s return tomorrow... as well as sun to start, and increasing clouds during the afternoon.

Then, Thursday sees the remnants of Tropical Depression Ida moving into our area. The greatest impacts are expected over Coastal Maine, where heavy rain will fall over Downstate and Downeast.

Locally, we’re expecting moderate to heavier rain showers to skirt along southern sections of the County, as well as Western sections of New Brunswick. The exact track is something to keep an eye on over the next 24 hours, as a shift northward would bring greater impacts more locally.

For the latest on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

