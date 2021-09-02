16-Year-Old Owns Her Own Business

WALLAGRASS, Maine (WAGM) - On this weeks Community Matters, NewsSource 8 Adriana Sanchez talks to a 16-year-old on owning her own business while having a part time job and school.

Age is nothing but a number and this is exactly what is happening here in Kenzie’s Spa for Paws.

This is Kenzie Corriveau, a 16-year-old who has started her own dog grooming business, Kenzie’s Spa 4 Paws located in Wallagrass. This summer she only had one day off between taking a college level certification course, training and working her part time job.

“I kind of thought about doing dog grooming in the future and I started getting into it and I was shadowing a few people and I actually started training with somebody and I was taking a class at the same time too and then it just kind of happened,” said Kenzie Corriveau, owner of Kenzie’s Spa 4 Paws.

The community has been nothing but supportive she says.

“I’ve had lots of support a lot of people telling me they’re proud of me and that they’re excited for me,” said Corriveau.

“She worked all summer, she had Sundays off, she completed a 12 month class in less than 2 months so the community has been very supportive of her and very proud of her at the same time,” added her mother, Denise Corriveau.

Corriveau’s father and grandfather helped her build a room out of her parents store. She says she still can’t believe she owns her own business at the age of 16.

“Not really, it’s still kind of a shock that it’s all really happening,” said Corriveau.

She says she wouldn’t have been able to do this without the help of Temika at Valley Pet Grooming, as well as the support from her grandfather and parents.

If you want more information of ‘Kenzie Spa for Paws, you can visit https://www.facebook.com/KenziesSpa4Paws/

