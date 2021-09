PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - There are 80 new COVID-19 cases in Aroostook county, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 2,519. There are 624 new cases statewide. This brings the statewide total to 76,913. There have been 3 new deaths. As of September 1st, 2021, 1,650,346 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine has been administered.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.