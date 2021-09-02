Aroostook County to Require Masks for County-Owned Buildings

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Starting September 3rd, face masks will be required in all county buildings.

County Administrator Ryan Pelletier made the announcement earlier today. This rule applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status. Employees may remove their mask when seated at their workspace, according to Pelletier.

" That is being made obviously because of the increase in COVID Cases and the desire for us to try to protect our workforce as much as possible and keep people healthy and employed. That will effect any county buildings that we own or maintain”

County facilities include courthouses, the county commissioners office, and the Aroostook County Emergency Management Agency. Other preventative measures are also being reimplemented such as social distancing, and performing meetings virtually.

