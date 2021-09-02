Healthcare Organizations ask Governor Mills for Extension to Deadline for Vaccine Mandate

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A group of several healthcare organizations sent a letter to Governor Mills about her vaccine mandate. Corey Bouchard has the story

Lisa Henderson is the Executive Director for Leading Age Maine and New Hampshire “The letter that we sent to Governor Mills is a response to feedback from providers that the timeline for implementation felt really tight and that there wasn’t really a crisis contingency plan in place.”

Leading Age Maine and New Hampshire is an organization that represents Non-profit Senior care agencies within the two states. Her organization, as well as several others, sent a letter to Governor Mills, asking her to extend her deadline for her Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers, citing a shortage of workers within the industry.

Henderson “And what we asked for was for an extension of 45 days to implement vaccination among staff and to consider allowing for new staff who had at least one shot of a two dose series to begin working sooner rather than at the point of two weeks past the second dose of a two dose series. Because we will need new workers to replace those who opt not to get vaccinated.”

The Maine CDC and DHHS held a meeting with providers earlier this week, which was supposed to be a way for providers to voice their concerns, Henderson says those concerns were ignored.

Henderson” On that call I think what was most troubling is that in the chat feature of zoom providers were pleading for assistance for the fact that they fear being short staffed by October 1st when their staff will need to be fully vaccinated, and those questions, concerns, pleas, were frankly ignored on the call, so providers feel a bit hung out to dry.

The Mills Administration provided this statement in response to the letter and meeting " The emergency rule’s October 1 effective date provides health care workers adequate time to get vaccinated, particularly given that the vaccine is free and widely available throughout the state. "

Henderson says one thing to look out for, should the mandate not change by October 1st, is an increase in delays of healthcare services, as well as healthcare facilities closing due to lack of staff.

Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.