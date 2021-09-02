Man Issued Criminal Summons After Causing Two Vehicle Crash in Orient Wednesday Night

ORIENT, Maine (WAGM) -Maine State police responded to a double crash in Orient Wednesday night. According to state police, 36 year old Michael Bartlett and his passenger, Rian Moore, were driving north on US 1, Orient. Michael stated there was a wire or something in the road. Michael tried to swerve, lost control of the vehicle, struck a utility pole, then a tree, coming to rest in the northbound lane of the roadway. 79 year old Joan Faulkner was driving south just after the first crash occurred. When Michael’s vehicle broke the utility pole, there were wires, including metal guywire(s) in the road. Her vehicle struck the wires causing her to lose control and flipping her on her roof. No one was injured in either crash. Michael was issued a criminal summons for his unregistered vehicle and a traffic summons for not having insurance. Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Cowan’s Towing from Weston. Eastern Maine Electric responded to deal with the wires and the broken pole. The incident is still under investigation.

