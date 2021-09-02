Advertisement

Monmouth Woman Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charge

A gavel.
A gavel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WAGM News
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A Monmouth woman pleaded guilty in federal court yesterday to making false statements to a firearms dealer during the purchase a firearm, Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark announced.

According to court records, in April 2019, 43-year-old Laura Love purchased a 9 mm pistol from a federally licensed firearms dealer in Windsor. When completing the sale, Love filled out a Firearms Transaction Record form in which she falsely reported that she was the actual purchaser of the firearm. She was actually purchasing the firearm for someone else.

Love faces up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. She will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Augusta Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) initiative.

