Advertisement

Pfizer vaccine produces fewer antibodies in older people than Moderna shot, study says

By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A small study shows the Pfizer COVID vaccine produces fewer antibodies in people over 50.

Researchers at the University of Virginia looked at the antibody levels of 167 people who got two shots of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

The doctors who conducted the study said it’s not clear why Moderna’s vaccine delivers a larger dose of antigens, which produces an immune response in the body.

Antibodies are produced by the immune system in response to exposure to antigens.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize booster doses of their vaccines.

Studies show adding a third dose can restore antibody responses that may have waned over time.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RSU 39 Bus Crash
RSU 39 Bus Crash Leads to Minor Injuries
NLH says 23 employees have quit over vaccine requirement
Specialists searched the vehicle and found 31 rolls of bologna and two rolls of turkey.
More than 300 lbs. of bologna seized by border patrol specialists
Vaccine
Maine law reducing vaccine opt-outs goes into effect
Rt. 1, Frenchville
Alcohol, dense fog, and speed are believed to be factors in a crash that injured a 26-year-old Madawaska woman

Latest News

Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday afternoon that she has vetoed a bill to create a...
Governor Janet Mills provides more time for health care workers to meet vaccination requirement
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
3 ex-officers ask to block streaming of trial in Floyd death
Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
The FAA said it's investigating problems with Richard Branson's flight to the edge of space.
Next Virgin Galactic launch set as FAA probes Branson flight
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
More than 20 deaths after Ida remnants slam Northeast