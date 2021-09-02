School vaccines no longer offer philosophical/religious exemptions in Maine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Last year Mainers voted to pass a law restricting religious and philosophical opt-outs for students who are required by schools to receive immunization against diseases like rubella and mumps. The law went into effect Wednesday.

A new vaccine law passed by Maine voters, reducing opt-outs for students is now in effect. The law removes philosophical or religious exemptions for vaccinations required by schools. The new law requires traditional childhood vaccinations for students at public and private schools and universities, including nursery school, unless they have a medical exemption, according to the associated press. Those immunizations include shots like the measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations. COVID vaccines are not currently required by Maine schools and so do not fall under this law.

In the wake of a lawsuit filed against Governor Janet Mills over her covid vaccine requirement for healthcare workers, Luke Rossignol, a local attorney, says this new law could very well fall under the same lawsuit

“My short answer is yes, the basis of the current challenge is that the governor doesn’t have the authority to do this and or the statue that implemented this is wrong or illegal, so if you apply that same analysis to this new law where they’re trying to take away that exemptions those things would apply...But the same practicality also applies which is people need to be careful about the fact that there’s a reality in place that these are difficult issues until a court the proper court properly addresses the issue and gives people an answer.”

Rossignol says it’s difficult to know what’s going to happen with this lawsuit, as filings like this tend to fizzle out. In the meantime, parents should know that state law applies and schools can require traditional vaccines as they see fit

“Parents can say no if they do not want their child to receive the vaccine or injection,” said Rossignol. “I believe they can say no but there may be a consequence—their kid cant go to school.”

Students with medical exemptions are still able to opt out of getting the vaccines.

