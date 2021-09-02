Town of Easton Plans for New Park

EASTON, Maine (WAGM) -

The Town of Easton is almost ready to begin construction on a new park.

“We used to have a park down there, we had playground equipment and it was used to a certain extent, but it fell into disrepair”, said Cheryl Clark, Town Clerk for the Town of Easton

About a year ago, the Town of Easton started making plans to build a new park on this site, the Prestile Stream Recreation Area in Easton. The town has called it the Prestile Community Park Project.

“We formed a committee and we started, there’s kind of a lot to the grant process”, said Clark.

The town settled on plans for a park that would include things such as playground equipment, handicap accessible bathrooms, outdoor cooking areas, and picnic areas for people to gather. After a successful fundraising campaign the town was able to raise enough money to match a federal grant. They have been delayed however, as they can’t break ground on the park until they have the final approval and the release of federal grant money from the National Park Service.

“We have to wait for the final approval from the National Park Service in Washington…We were supposed to have it on the twenty-first of june. We didn’t get it the twenty-first of June”, said Jim Gardner, Town Manager for the Town of Easton

Gardner says that the town has received an email stating that the National Park Service isn’t anticipating approval and release of federal funds until at the earliest September, or perhaps even as late as next spring.

“So we have to wait for that word to come before we can get started”, said Gardner.

Gardner said that this particular piece of land holds special significance to the members of this community. And he is hoping that once the new park is built, it will bring lasting memories to the community of Easton, and the surrounding communities for years to come.

