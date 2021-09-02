Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday morning everyone!

We are waking up to cloudy skies and some rain for the southern parts of The County. Light to Heavy rain will impact our area today as the remnants Ida moves through our region. Cloudy skies and rain will bring cooler temperatures.

Tomorrow, rain will continue along with mostly cloudy skies as the tail-end of Ida swings into our area from the north. Winds will pick up and temperatures will drop even more. So, make sure you bring something warm with you as you head out the door.

Saturday, skies will clear out and some sunshine will return. Winds will have calmed down slightly but cool temperatures will continue. Sunday, another system will bring rain in the late afternoon and until Wednesday. Temperatures will become more seasonable on Tuesday.

Make sure you click on the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a safe day everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NLH says 23 employees have quit over vaccine requirement
Caribou Bus Crash
RSU 39 Bus Crash Leads to Minor Injuries
Specialists searched the vehicle and found 31 rolls of bologna and two rolls of turkey.
More than 300 lbs. of bologna seized by border patrol specialists
Vaccine
Maine law reducing vaccine opt-outs goes into effect
Rt. 1, Frenchville
Alcohol, dense fog, and speed are believed to be factors in a crash that injured a 26-year-old Madawaska woman

Latest News

Weather on the Web Thursday, September 2nd - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Wednesday, Sept. 1st PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web