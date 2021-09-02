Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday morning everyone!

We are waking up to cloudy skies and some rain for the southern parts of The County. Light to Heavy rain will impact our area today as the remnants Ida moves through our region. Cloudy skies and rain will bring cooler temperatures.

Tomorrow, rain will continue along with mostly cloudy skies as the tail-end of Ida swings into our area from the north. Winds will pick up and temperatures will drop even more. So, make sure you bring something warm with you as you head out the door.

Saturday, skies will clear out and some sunshine will return. Winds will have calmed down slightly but cool temperatures will continue. Sunday, another system will bring rain in the late afternoon and until Wednesday. Temperatures will become more seasonable on Tuesday.

Make sure you click on the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a safe day everyone!

