PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone!

The catastrophic flash flooding from Ida impacted much of Southern New England last evening... where entire communities and cities are submerged and reeling from the aftermath. A historic, first-ever flash flood emergency was issued for New York City... where they set a 1-hr rainfall record of 3.15″-inches in Central Park.

Extreme flash flooding stretched hundreds of miles across New England last night... while also seeing devastating severe weather and tornadoes ripping through portions of New Jersey and the Mid-Atlantic region.

Fortunately, the remnants of Ida had minimal impacts locally. Still though, coastal areas were quick to pick up 1.50-3.00″-inches of heavier rain into the afternoon.

For the end of the week, we can expect quieter conditions to return... with a cooler feel into the holiday weekend.

For more details on the impacts of Ida and the latest with your forecast, click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

